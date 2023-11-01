(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates amid a slump in private equity dealmaking, even as the firm’s Athene annuities business posted robust results.

Adjusted net income rose 23% to $1.05 billion, or $1.71 a share for the three months through September, New York-based Apollo said Wednesday in a statement. That missed the $1.77 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Spread-related earnings, the key profit measure for Athene, rose 36% to $873 million as growth in the business and higher interest rates buoyed investing returns. Principal investing income from selling private equity assets plunged 92% to $4 million.

Fee-related earnings rose 29% to $472 million, fueled by Athene’s performance, the close of Apollo’s 10th flagship private equity fund and growth of its capital solutions business.

“Amid challenging market conditions for many, the resilience and growth characteristics of our differentiated business model are evident,” Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan said in the statement.

Higher interest rates and investor demand for private credit have been a bright spot for alternative-asset managers contending with a prolonged downturn in private equity. More than 80% of Apollo’s assets under management are in its credit and hybrid units.

The firm’s direct-origination portfolio gained 4.3% during the third quarter while its hybrid value strategy rose 3.8%. Its flagship private equity strategy gained 2.7% and the European principal finance portfolio fell 1.3%.

Other third-quarter highlights:

Assets under management rose 21% from a year earlier to $631 billion

Apollo deployed $36 billion during the quarter

It had $59 billion in capital available to invest as of Sept. 30

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.