Apollo, Reliance Consortium Said to Make Binding Bid for Boots

(Bloomberg) -- A consortium of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Reliance Industries Ltd. has made a binding offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore arm, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The bid for the Boots business is fully backed by committed financing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Representatives for the consortium and Walgreens declined to comment.

