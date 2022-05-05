(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s bet on insurer Athene Holding Ltd. is proving to be a strong driver of earnings for the private equity giant.

Proceeds from the insurance business accounted for the majority of Apollo’s first-quarter income before taking into account costs and taxes, the New York-based company said Thursday in a statement. Athene, which posted strong performance in its $11.5 billion alternative-investments portfolio, helped the firm beat Wall Street estimates.

This marks Apollo’s first earnings report since completing its merger with Athene in January. Athene, considered the brainchild of Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan, has proved to be lucrative for Apollo since its creation in 2009, generating a steady stream of fees and helping protect Apollo from market swings.

Rowan, who succeeded fellow co-founder Leon Black as CEO last year, has sought to aggressively expand the firm’s insurance business, known as retirement services. Perpetual capital continues to become a bigger slice of the pie, accounting for 59% of assets under management at the end of March.

Shares of Apollo rose 4.6% to $56.14 at 9:33 a.m. in New York, paring this year’s decline to 26%.

Apollo said it’s considering whether to buy back its own shares in response to the recent weakness.

“The highest and best use of our excess capital is our own stock,” Rowan said in a conference call with analysts.

Earlier this week, to reflect the merger, Apollo changed how it reports results and now refers to distributable earnings as adjusted net income, bringing it more in line with the broader financial sector. The measure includes fees, proceeds from the insurance business and gains from asset sales.

The pace of such sales has slowed across the industry amid market volatility caused by the war in Ukraine, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and surging inflation. Apollo said the challenging environment stalled exit activity for its buyout funds last quarter, crimping profit. Apollo posted $127.2 million in so-called realized performance fees, down 69% from the preceding three-month period.

The insurance business bolstered first-quarter results, generating $670 million of income. The firm expects Athene’s income to grow because it holds securities that can reprice as interest rates rise. The insurer also helped drive 39% of total inflows in the period.

Other first-quarter highlights:

Adjusted net income was $915.1 million, or $1.52 a share, beating the $1.03 average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg

Assets under management rose 11% from a year earlier

Apollo had $31 billion of inflows, with a significant amount coming from credit funds. That brought dry powder, or the amount of cash on hand to invest, to $48 billion

Fee-related earnings rose 2.8% to $310 million from the first quarter of 2021, helped by an increase in management fees

The firm’s flagship private equity funds rose 7.7% in the period

