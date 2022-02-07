(Bloomberg) -- Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has sweetened terms offered on an acquisition-linked debt sale even more as the owner, Apollo Global Management Inc., struggles to attract demand from investors, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The company dropped a $350 million-equivalent euro tranche of secured junk bonds, switching the debt to a first-lien term loan deal of the same size and currency, said the person, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.

Covis also increased the size of the U.S.-dollar denominated first-lien term loan to $595 million, up from $550 million earlier, the person added. A second-lien term loan, which a group of banks led by Barclays Plc has already been stuck with, grew by $12 million to $312 million.

Both loan deals are being offered at a steep discount of 93 cents on the dollar, the biggest seen this year in the U.S. dollar market, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. And the spread, at 6.5 percentage points more than the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, is also the highest of the year for a first-lien loan sale in dollars, the data show.

Final commitments on the loans are due on Friday at 8 a.m. New York time, the people said.

Banks on the deal have faced multiple setbacks while trying to attract demand, which has been delayed twice in recent weeks. Prior to the latest changes, the company had scrapped a planned U.S. dollar bond sale, cut the size of euro-denominated notes and hiked pricing.

Weakness in bond and equity markets as money managers fret about Federal Reserve rate tightening have impacted demand for some deals. But investors also had specific concerns about Covis, including that its top three products generate the lion’s share of the company’s revenues, Bloomberg previously reported.

