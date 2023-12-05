(Bloomberg) -- Wood pellet supplier Graanul Invest AS is inching closer to ending a price dispute with UK biomass generator Drax Group Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Graanul, backed by Apollo Global Management, has been in negotiations over the price of pellets delivered to Drax, which operates a major biomass-fired power plant, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. A resolution could mean higher costs for Drax.

Graanul argued that a price cap on its pellets was void due to higher production costs, a stance that Drax has disagreed with, said the people. Graanul continued to ship volumes to Drax at a loss while discussions continued, said the people.

A spokesperson for Apollo declined to comment, while Graanul didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Drax said it wouldn’t comment on commercial agreements. “We responsibly manage our relationships and take a prudent approach to the resilience of our fuel supplies,” it said by email.

Price Volatility

The dispute highlights the struggle that some companies in the global biomass market are facing due to price volatility after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Market leader Enviva Inc warned last month it may not be able to continue operating after losses surged.

While the companies are facing different hurdles, the price of Graanul’s debt took a particular hit at the time of Enviva’s warning. Its €380 million bonds due October 2026 sank to as low as 64.37 cents on the euro, according to CBBT data compiled by Bloomberg, but have since recovered to around 76 cents.

An agreement has been reached but hasn’t been formally signed and will be effective from the fourth quarter this year, the people familiar said.

--With assistance from Libby Cherry.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.