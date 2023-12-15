(Bloomberg) -- Marc Rowan’s favorite mantra has found a starring role in Apollo Global Management Inc.’s holiday video.

The line “No new toys” is repeated through the six minute video. For those less familiar with Apollo, it’s a rather cryptic refrain.

The explanation: Rowan has frequently used the phrase when asked to describe his goals for the year. At a conference in January, he detailed Apollo’s growth since 2008, saying that meant “we have enough in-house today and the tailwinds of our business to accomplish our five-year plan. The bar to doing anything new, a new toy, it’s high.”

Apollo is not the only alternative investment manager to poke fun at itself in a holiday video. Blackstone Inc.’s own effort this year invoked Taylor Swift.

