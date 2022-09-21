(Bloomberg) -- The slowdown in private equity deal flow will last until late next year at the earliest, according to Scott Kleinman, co-president at Apollo Global Management Inc.

With the US economy about to enter recession and at least another 150 basis points of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, private equity transactions will remain suppressed, Kleinman said at a Bank of America Corp. conference on Wednesday.

“The Fed has avoided using the R-word but when their specific goal is to cool down consumer demand that sounds recession in a nicer way,” Kleinman said. “I would expect it is late next year before you see a real pick up in general M&A from the private equity industry.”

Private equity is facing the perfect storm at the moment with everything from inflation and rising energy costs to falling valuations. Transactions have declined about 30% this year after a record in 2021, but the volume of $992 billion is still high relative to historical averages, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The New York-based firm will raise the bulk of its next $25 billion private equity flagship fund by the end of the year, he said. Kleinman said that he expects Apollo to emerge stronger from the market slowdown.

Kleinman said the recent private equity fund raising environment was a “wacky dynamic” with an unusual number of managers seeking fresh capital. Investors normally see 25% of their managers raising money in any one period and this year 75% of managers are out seeking cash, he said.

Investors who had already assigned their capital for 2022 were asking Apollo to keep its flagship fund raise open until next year in order to get an allocation, he said.

Apollo had also upped it focus on retail investors, expecting more than $6 billion this year, up from $1 billion last year, Kleinman said. In the coming years, Apollo is aiming to raise around $15 billion a year from household investors.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.