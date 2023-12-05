(Bloomberg) -- Marc Rowan, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s chief executive officer, slammed colleges across the US, including his alma mater the University of Pennsylvania, for allowing the spread of antisemitism on campus and shutting down debate that runs afoul of the views of left-wing faculty.

Many universities now have a culture of “favored speech and disfavored speech,” he said on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. That’s left them out of balance and unrecognizable to many alumni.

“The underlying culture that permitted this to happen is so strong,” he said. “A culture where you shout people down, where you have 95% of the professors or academia speaking in one way, where you permit violent protest, where students are unable to go to class because there’s boycotts or there’s pressure or other things, is not a culture of free speech.”

Rowan, who is chairman of the board of advisers at Penn’s Wharton business school, has been demanding changes at the university for months but his calls have accelerated since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. He’s called on donors to withhold support until Penn President Liz Magill and Scott Bok, chair of the school’s board of trustees, resign.

