(Bloomberg) -- Miller Homes brought a bond package to the European debt market on Monday, the first high-yield deal in the region since early February, after soaring financing costs due to rising interest rate bets and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put the junk debt market into deep freeze.

The 815 million pound ($1.04 billion) deal is split into two tranches: a fixed, sterling-denominated one and a floating, euro-denominated one. HSBC and Barclays are the lead banks on the deal. Other bookrunners include Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Standard Chartered Bank.

Apollo-backed Miller Homes is the first high-yield mandate announced in Europe since AnaCap Financial on 7 February. That deal was shelved due to market volatility, kicking off the longest deal drought in over 10 years. A high yield deal hasn’t priced since Cerved sold a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5 billion) bond on February 10. In recent weeks, however, yields in secondary trading started to fall from their early March highs, creating a window of opportunity for borrowers, and allowing banks a chance to offload some of the billions of euros of underwritten debt financings.

Read More: Europe’s Junk Bonds Hit Longest Sales Drought in Over a Decade

“This will be a big test for the market -- given the year-to-date performance of euro high-yield and outflows,” said Ash Nadershahi, a portfolio manager at Three Bridge Capital.

The proceeds from the bond will be used to repay a bridge facility provided by the banks to finance Apollo Global Management’s acquisition of the U.K.-based house builder.

Investor meetings will be held between Monday and April 27, with pricing scheduled after. Unofficial price indications for the fixed rate tranche are in the high 7%s yield range. Meanwhile, the floating rate portion of the deal is indicated at about 525 basis points, with an original issue discount of 98.

“It’s got reasonable ratings, it’s a seasoned issuer and there is quite a lot of pent up demand or high cash levels from investors,” said Clark Nicholls, a senior portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers. “If this prices well then next week we might have a few more deals than we would have otherwise.”

In late March, riskier bond deals -- including junior subordinated bank debt issued by Intesa Sanpaolo and split-rated issuers such as Cellnex and Teollisuuden Voima Oyj -- signaled a potential revival of the high yield market could soon follow.

The flurry of M&A deals from 2021 still in need of allocation suggest supply should come in and the cash available in investors pockets means the market should be able to absorb it. Nevertheless bankers and investors are revising down their expectations when it comes to issuance levels for this years.

Analysts at JPMorgan have cut its forecast for high yield sales to 90 billion euros for 2022, from 140 billion euros previously, according to a note circulated in late February.

Year-to-date European junk bond issuance amounts to 13.01 billion euros, a 74% decrease since this time last year, according to Bloomberg data.

(A previous version corrected the dollar value of the bond package)

(Includes full list of bookrunners on the deal in second paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.