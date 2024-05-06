(Bloomberg) -- University trustees have failed to do their part to uphold excellence and balance at US colleges, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan said, as protests over the Israel-Hamas war have roiled college campuses.

Rowan said that part of that failure “starts with us” and that trustees and alumni are supposed to provide balance.

“We have been asleep at the wheel” for 20 years, said Rowan in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s David Westin from the sidelines of the Milken Institute Global Conference. Rowan is chair of the board of advisors at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and earlier called for the resignation of former Penn president Liz Magill.

On Monday Columbia University canceled its main commencement event, scheduled for May 15, following a similar move by the University of Southern California. Columbia’s protests last week sparked a police raid and more than 100 arrests, and the school asked police to stay on its main campus in Manhattan until May 17.

Rowan said the job of university trustees is to support long-term excellence in education, academic research, freedom of expression and freedom to disagree.

“I think the danger right now is far from trustees overstepping the bounds,” he said. “I think trustees for the most part of these big institutions myself included, have failed to act. We have not done our job in the most fundamental way.”

Columbia University’s cancellation of its commencement ceremony is a “very unfortunate situation,” he said.

Rowan said in an earlier CNBC interview that administrators erred in not quickly enforcing existing rules around the campus protests, allowing encampments to form and situations to escalate. He said the protests were mostly driven by outsiders to the school, and that the demonstrations were “anti-Semitic” and “anti-American.”

