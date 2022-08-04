(Bloomberg) -- A senior executive at private-equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. sees the chance of a lighter-than-usual recession next year, which would present an opportunity for firms that are still open for business to finance transactions.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a deep historical recession,” James Zelter, co-president at Apollo, told Bloomberg Television Thursday. “It’s not your father’s recession by any means, it’s a different kind of environment.”

“From our perspective, if you have the ability to navigate, it is quite interesting as many are on pause,” he said.

Bets on a recession grew stronger after recent data showed the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and rate hikes stymied businesses and housing. In a still-tight labor market, the monthly US payrolls report Friday is expected to show a gain of 250,000 jobs for July, while the unemployment rate is seen holding at 3.6%.

The US junk bond market is forecasting that the economy may weaken, but won’t tip into a recession, and credit has rallied in recent weeks. High-yield bond spreads have fallen by about 140 basis points from a recent high in July.

Spreads at 600 basis points are typically a buy signal, but were around there for a short period of time, he said.

“They’re on the richer side of fair value than they are the attractive side of fair value, but I think it’s interesting to contrast that to the private markets right now,” Zelter said.

Lenders such as Apollo can be part of a club in private credit with spreads at 650 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or a yield in the 9.5% to 10% range, at a high-quality first lien position at the top of the capital structure, Zelter said.

“That’s an interesting marketplace, and we’re open, we’ve been active,” he added.

Zelter noted the recent rally does not mean credit markets are completely open to new transactions. “The IG market’s open, but the lower quality high-yield market’s still very few transactions are getting done, very few new commitments are being made on buyouts,” he said.

Last month, Apollo invested in a joint-venture with New Fortress Energy Inc. for 11 liquid natural gas infrastructure vessels.

“We provided the equity, but the bank market was shut,” Zelter said of the transaction. “Typically most folks would have to put their pencil down. We really marshaled our resources and raised a billion for financing to have a successful transaction.”

