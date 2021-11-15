(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. said Roger Ferguson, the former chief executive officer of TIAA, is being prohibited by his ex-employer from joining the firm -- less than a month after announcing he would become vice chairman.

“Roger recently informed us that he has certain ongoing commitments with his prior employer and they are preventing him from working with us at this time,” New York-based Apollo said Monday in an emailed statement. “We think very highly of Roger and wish him all the best.”

Ferguson declined to comment and TIAA didn’t immediately reply to phone and email messages.

Ferguson, 70, who was also vice chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1999 to 2006, stepped down from his job at TIAA earlier this year, after guiding the company through the 2008 financial crisis and doubling assets under management to more than $1 trillion.

In an Oct. 18 statement, Apollo said Ferguson would help the firm originate deals, deepen relationships across the financial industry, expand in retirement services and work on strategic asset-management initiatives.

