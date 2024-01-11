(Bloomberg) -- Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management Inc. has signed a deal with PGA Tour golfer Patrick Cantlay to be the firm’s first brand partner.

Cantlay will also sport the Apollo logo on his hat during golf events beginning next week at the PGA American Express Open.

Athletes and asset managers have always shared ties, from sponsorship to venture capital deals. Recently, private equity and hedge funds have been increasingly investing into sporting assets such as teams and media rights.

“This relationship with Apollo will enable me to learn much more about investing and finance in general,” Cantlay said in an interview. The PGA Tour golfer is currently ranked fifth on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Cantlay previously signed a deal with Goldman Sachs in 2020, as part of the bank’s bid to promote Marcus, its online consumer banking service. The two sides split at the end of last year. Cantlay said he “still has many friends he talks to regularly at Goldman.”

Last year, Cantlay was named to the PGA Tour’s policy board for one year. His tenure has since been extended to run through the 2026 season and, with the future of the PGA Tour in the balance, an important role that ensures the players’ voices are heard. When Jon Rahm stunned the golfing world by joining LIV in December, he publicly applauded Cantlay’s work.

“It’s people that have shown great success and determination in going to the top of their field, whatever it may be around the globe,” said Apollo’s co-president Jim Zelter. “So, this is our first step, he’s our first brand ambassador. There could be more in the future, depending on the success.”

Zelter said Apollo will measure the success of the partnership based on how it enhances the brand. “Does it bring more people in our ecosystem? Does it give people a favorable view of how we’ve interacted with them? Can we open more doors and dialogues?”

Apollo also plans to host client events with Cantlay, who will also be a brand partner to Athene, Apollo’s business structuring and selling annuities to retirees.

Athene is fueling Apollo Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan’s goal of reaching $1 trillion in assets under management by 2026. It was one of the first private equity firms to wade into the insurance industry through its acquisition of Athene, and credit makes up the majority of its $631 billion in assets under management.

