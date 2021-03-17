(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners’s talks to merge three of its companies with blank-check firm Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a $15 billion transaction have been halted, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions about a merger featuring Vista’s Solera Holdings Inc., DealerSocket Inc. and Omnitracs stalled in recent days amid weak market conditions for technology companies, said some of the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. It isn’t clear when or if talks will be revived.

The Nasdaq Composite Index of more than 3,000 tech-related stocks has fallen 4% since Feb. 12 and has posted three weekly declines in that span. It’s still up 4.9% this year.

Bloomberg reported the expanded deal involving the trio of technology companies that service the auto industry earlier this month.

An Apollo representative declined to comment. A Vista spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, led by Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Patel, raised $817 million in an initial public offering last year. The blank-check company’s shares closed at $10.12 on Wednesday, giving it a market value of about $1 billion.

