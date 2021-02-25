(Bloomberg) -- An Apollo Global Management unit was sued by a firm that funds high-stakes lawsuits for allegedly stealing its method for calculating the value of the cases.

Greenpoint Capital Management sued Apollo Hybrid Value Management in Manhattan federal court late Wednesday, claiming it provided Apollo with confidential trade secrets as part of a proposed investment in litigation finance.

Greenpoint claimed Apollo passed the information to a Greenpoint competitor, Kerberos Capital Management LL, in which Apollo was investing. Kerberos is not a defendant in the case, which seeks unspecified damages from Apollo.

A message left with an Apollo spokeswoman wasn’t immediately returned.

