Private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. is recruiting a leader for its credit team in India on expectations its debt market will grow as companies look for new funding avenues.

Apollo is prioritizing joint ventures with partner firms, as it’s done in other markets such as Australia and South Korea, and has built a lending origination platform for Asia Pacific, according to Matthew Michelini, who heads the business in the region. It’s teamed up with non-bank lender MaxCap Group and investment firm Challenger Ltd. in Australia, and has a private credit joint venture with Korean Belstar Group.

The New York-based asset manager has 60 investment professionals covering Asia Pacific and most of them are in India, also home to its largest office outside the US.

“We are going to be patient in figuring out how to approach the market and figure what business to build, but we are likely to build something rather than buy something,” Singapore-based Michelini said in an interview. “That means hiring the right team, getting them focused on the right segment of the market.”

Competition is heating up again in Indian credit markets as firms from Oaktree Capital Management to Ares Management Corp. and Blackstone Group Inc. battle for business. Still, lessons from KKR & Co.’s recent problems there show how quickly optimism in the country can fade.

Private credit investments last year accounted for about $5.3 billion dollars across 77 transactions in India, according to a report by Ernst & Young LLP. The report forecast demand for private credit will include special situations funding and bridge financing for initial public offerings over the next year or two.

While Asia still accounts for a small proportion of the global pool for private credit, it’s growing quickly as banks around the world pull back.

Deeper Market

Michelini expects a significant evolution in India’s credit markets in the next decade as it seeks more differentiated credit products and a deeper securitization market to support its growth. Adding more capital for borrowers with ratings under AAA will be part of that, he said.

Apollo had $400 billion of credit assets and total assets across all strategies of $548 billion at the end of 2022. It has about $10 billion invested in the Asia Pacific region, after last year deploying almost $2.5 billion with Indian investments accounting for two-thirds of that. That included a $750 million financing for Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

“India is very interesting because on the one hand it is one of the the most sophisticated market in the world for deal structuring, but the credit products are plain vanilla,” Michelini said, adding that he expects demand for credit will remain strong.

