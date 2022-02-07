(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s private equity arm plans to increase spending on minority- and women-owned businesses across all of its portfolio companies.

The firm aims to spend more than $1 billion on diverse-owned suppliers and service providers by 2024, Apollo said in an emailed statement Monday.

“We recognize this is only the beginning and we look forward to continuing to build out our expertise and impact across our companies, firm and ultimately, our industry,” Carletta Ooton, head of environmental, social and governance efforts for the $86 billion private equity unit, said in the statement.

Apollo said it believes its portfolio companies can reach thousands of diverse-owned businesses by making changes to its supply chain. The New York-based firm is reviewing procurement practices as part of its due-diligence process for making investments, private equity co-heads Matt Nord and David Sambur said in the statement.

Elevating and retaining diverse talent at the highest levels has long been a challenge across the industry. In recent years, large firms including Apollo, Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. have committed to increase diversity on the boards of portfolio companies and within their own ranks.

Apollo’s latest step is an extension of that commitment, according to Nord and Sambur.

“Increasing diverse spend will result in long-term, sustainable value across our portfolio, leading to better outcomes for our investors,” they said.

