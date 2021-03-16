(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. will test giving employees the option of working remotely two days a week through the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The exact start of the experiment will depend on when Covid-19 vaccines become more broadly available, the person said. Employees will be given at least 30 days’ notice.

Apollo’s decision, made in response to employee feedback over the past year, is also an attempt to attract top talent, the person said. The plans were announced Thursday at a town hall meeting led by incoming Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan and co-Presidents Jim Zelter and Scott Kleinman, the person said.

Quant firm Two Sigma Investments will experiment with a similar approach, Chief Technology Officer Jeff Wecker said Monday.

Apollo, which managed $455.5 billion at year-end, has given its employees flexibility to work from home throughout the pandemic. The firm, with 1,729 employees as of Dec. 31, plans to implement the hybrid staffing model worldwide.

