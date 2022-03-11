(Bloomberg) --

Apollo Global Management Inc. said it is evaluating a possible cash offer for Pearson Plc, the London-based education and publishing company that’s been undergoing a long and rocky turnaround effort.

Shares of Pearson, which has a market capitalization of 5.9 billion pounds ($7.7 billion), jumped as much as 26%, the biggest intraday increase in 22 years. Its stock had risen earlier in the morning following a report on the Betaville blog about a possible approach for the company.

Apollo now has until the end of April 8 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or to withdraw, according to U.K. takeover rules. A representative for Pearson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pearson has been battling a decline in its traditional business of college publishing. Under Chief Executive Officer Andy Bird, a former Walt Disney Co. executive who took over in October 2020, has focused on direct-to-consumer digital opportunities by launching a new app called Pearson+.

Europe’s largest activist investor Cevian Capital AB has gradually increased its stake in Pearson since June 2020 - it currently owns 10.2%, making it the company’s largest shareholder, according to Bloomberg data.

