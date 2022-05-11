(Bloomberg) -- One Store Co., the South Korean app operator that’s a unit of SK Square Co., withdrew its plan to raise as much as 277.7 billion won ($218 million) through an initial public offering in Seoul, according to a regulatory filing.

The company said in the statement that it was difficult to obtain the proper valuation for the offering. One Store and shareholders had been taking orders for about 6.7 million shares until May 10, after initially delaying the book-building process by two weeks.

This is the second SK Square unit to scrap IPO plans in less than a week. On May 6, security-services firm SK shieldus Co., citing a similar reason, withdrew the prospectus for an offering initially expected to raise as much as $825 million.

Large-size listings vanished from South Korea’s market since LG Energy Solution’s jumbo $10.8 billion inaugural share sale in January, the world’s largest this year. Seoul joins traditional IPO venues from New York to London and Hong Kong in facing a slump in deals amid rising inflation, prospects of increasing interest rates and volatility on the back of the war in Ukraine.

Financial News reported One Store’s IPO withdraw earlier Wednesday, citing unidentified people in the investment banking industry. Shares in SK Square fell 3.3% in Wednesday’s session, compared with a 0.2% drop for the Kospi Index.

One Store’s IPO withdraw will “be negative to SK Square’s share price,” said Choi Nam-Kon, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea. “It’s likely due to weak demand. It probably concluded it was better to grow the company and push for the IPO next time.”

