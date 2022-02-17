(Bloomberg) -- Appalachian shale drillers are pledging to return billions of dollars to investors through share buybacks while keeping a lid on production growth as cash flow swells.

Antero Resources Corp., which explores natural gas fields primarily in West Virginia and Ohio, said Wednesday it may repurchase up to $1 billion in stock starting next week as part of plan to return as much as 50% of free cash flow over the next few years. That follows similar announcements by CNX Resources Corp. and EQT Corp.

Antero Chief Financial Officer Michael Kennedy said the company’s stock is relatively cheap even after a 114% rally over the past year, making buybacks “the most accretive use of free cash flow.” He made his comment Thursday during a conference call with analysts. Antero shares rose 2.4% to $20.70 at 1:50 p.m., extending the one-year advance to 112%.

U.S. gas prices have jumped almost 40% in the past year amid tighter supplies and strong overseas demand, setting the stage for a cash-flow boom for drillers. Nonetheless, explorers have largely maintained capital discipline amid increased investor pressure for returns after a decade of wild spending and ballooning debt.

