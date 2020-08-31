(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court has once again tossed a lawsuit by Congressional Democrats seeking to subpoena former White House Counsel Don McGahn. The three-judge panel took the case back after the full complement of the U.S. Appeals Court in Washington reversed its ruling that the House Judiciary Committee lacked standing to subpoena White House officials. The three-judge panel said it was now dismissing case on other grounds, finding the committee lacked a proper cause of action.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.