(Bloomberg) -- A strong pipeline of yen corporate bonds suggests there’s good appetite for riskier bonds with shorter tenors given an uncertain outlook as to how far the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. registered to sell ¥150 billion ($960 million) of notes, including subordinated debt, amid speculation that the BOJ may lift borrowing costs in the coming months. The filing followed the company posting an operating loss of ¥489 billion in the year ended March 31.

SoftBank Group Corp., with junk grades from global ratings firms, said in a filing on Monday that it’s planning a jumbo yen debt deal for individual investors.

“The market environment has changed a lot over the past week,” said Masahiro Koide, joint head of the products business division at Mizuho Securities Co., citing a surprise cut in the BOJ’s bond purchase plan last week, as well as the yen’s persistent weakness which is stoking speculation of rate hikes. “Demand is focused on tenors shorter than five years.”

Lower-rated bonds offer investors a cushion of extra yields, tending to make them less harmed by interest rate increases than notes with higher ratings. Strong demand for shorter-tenor notes has also supported robust sales of yen bonds, as seen in recent deals from Indonesia and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Financial firms with A level credit ratings including KKR & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG are also marketing yen notes, as their yield premiums tend to be higher than Japanese peers because they are based overseas.

Sales of Japanese corporate bonds have been brisk as the 10-year sovereign yield nears the closely watched 1% mark. Japanese corporate issuers have sold ¥5.1 trillion of yen debt for 2024 so far, a record for that period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Issuance of yen bonds by foreign issuers reached ¥1.4 trillion this year, the highest since 2019.

SoftBank Corp., the telecom unit of Masayoshi Son’s group, meantime, priced ¥800 billion of three-year and five-year notes on Tuesday, after selling seven-year debt in January. The 2029 bonds sold today have a coupon of 1.189%, just a bit lower than 1.24% for 2031 debt sold in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

