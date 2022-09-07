(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled a new line of smartwatches that includes a bigger, more rugged model called Ultra, aiming to attract hikers, long-distance runners and other serious athletes.

The $799 device has a larger screen and a new button that gives users “quick physical control” for a range of functions, the company said Wednesday during a presentation dubbed Far Out, an event that will include iPhone and AirPods announcements. The Ultra also has a bigger battery that can keep it running for up to 60 hours in low-power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra is part of a next-generation line of devices that will add body-temperature tracking, crash detection and the new lower-power mode. The standard model in the line, known as Series 8, will starts at $399, with a cellular version costing $499. The temperature-tracking feature will help women monitor their ovulation and other health issues, Apple said.

The company also is rolling out a redesigned version of its lower-end SE model. It starts at $249, with the cellular model coming in $349.

The Apple Watch has become an increasingly more important part of the tech giant’s business, accounting for a large portion of its Wearables, Home and Accessories segment, which generated about $8 billion last quarter. The Apple Watch is tied to the iPhone, meaning the product helps push users to buy newer smartphone models and benefits Apple beyond just the price of the smartwatch’s hardware.

