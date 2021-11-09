(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. named outgoing Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky to its board, underscoring a push to become a bigger force in health services.

Gorsky, 61, will become the ninth member of Apple’s board and the second new director named this year. In January, Apple appointed Monica Lozano, the president of the College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Gorsky, who has worked at Johnson & Johnson since 1988, is stepping down from the CEO job in January. He has overseen efforts to innovate in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer health services -- experience that could be useful to Cupertino, California-based Apple.

The tech giant has increasingly made health products a central part of its offerings. That’s included adding health sensors to the Apple Watch and creating new health apps, research tools and fitness-related services.

“Gorsky will bring decades of experience in corporate leadership and health technologies, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams around the world,” Apple said in a statement. Arthur Levinson, a longtime health executive and Apple’s board chairman, said that Gorsky’s “voice and vision will help Apple continue to make a positive impact on people’s lives through the power of technology.”

