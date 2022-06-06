(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. on Monday announced new iPadOS keyboard shortcuts and pro features for apps including Calendar, Files and Mail. There’s a new Mac-like Find-and-Replace system and duplicate file controls. IPadOS is also getting customized toolbars. Developers will get frameworks to add these more pro-like capabilities to their iPad apps.

The new iPad Pro features will allow users to change the display density to see more content on the screen at once. There’s also Stage Manager with a revamped iPad multitasking interface and true external display support. The new iPad multitasking feature is pretty impressive, taking on laptops directly. For the first time, you can re-size windows and operate several at once.

The new iPadOS will have a Collaborate feature allowing users to communicate with a group of people while working on a document. Apple is also giving a Sneak Peek at Freeform, a new collaboration app with virtual sticky notes and drawing.

Apple will add Metal 3 for gaming to the iPad as well, including a new feature for developers to let games get background updates. Game Center is getting a new Activity screen and better SharePlay support for gaming.

And for the color professionals, there’s a new Reference Mode feature for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to better match the colors to professional displays. Pro users of the iPad have been asking for this for years, and Apple is finally delivering.

For more on Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Keynote, click here for our TOPLive blog.

