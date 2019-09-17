(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. told a European Union court it plays by the rules as it sought to topple a massive EU back-tax bill that’s the hallmark of antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager’s five-year crackdown on U.S. tech giants.

The iPhone maker said that it’s the world’s biggest taxpayer and urged judges to overturn a 2016 order by the European Commission to hand over a record 13 billion-euro ($14.3 billion) in unpaid taxes to Ireland.

Apple, which made a reputation on smashing industry conventions, “follows the rules” and the EU was wrong to rule that profits should have been taxed in Ireland instead of in the U.S. where Apple products are designed and developed, Apple’s lawyer Daniel Beard told the EU General Court in Luxembourg. Apple executives, including Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, dropped less conventional smart casual attire for formal suits to attend the Luxembourg courtroom.

“Apple pays its taxes and understands the importance of doing so,” Beard told the court. “In fact, we believe Apple is the largest taxpayer in the world.

Apple’s haggling over tax comes after its market valuation hit $1.02 trillion last week on the back of a new aggressive pricing strategy that may stoke demand for some smartphones and watches. The company’s huge revenue -- and those of other technology firms -- have attracted close scrutiny in Europe, focusing on complicated company structures for transferring profits generated from intellectual property.

Ireland, in its parallel appeal of the EU decision, accused regulators of “unjust criticism” and coming up with “confused and inconsistent lines of reasoning in an attempt to justify” a desired conclusion.

“It is a serious overreach for the commission to override national law,” Paul Gallagher, a lawyer for Ireland, told the judges. “The commission did not identify a single instance where a taxpayer was treated less favorably than Apple.”

A court ruling, likely to take months, could empower or halt Vestager’s tax probes, which are now centering on fiscal deals done by Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. She’s also been tasked with coming up with a “fair European tax” by the end of 2020 if global efforts to reform digital taxation don’t make progress.

Apple’s fury at the EU’s 2016 order saw Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook blasting the EU move as “total political crap.” The company’s legal challenge claims the EU wrongly targeted profits that should be taxed in the U.S. and “retroactively changed the rules” on how global authorities calculate what’s owed to them.

The U.S. Treasury weighed in too, saying the EU was making itself a “supra-national tax authority” that could threaten global tax reform efforts. President Donald Trump hasn’t been silent either, saying Vestager “hates the United States” because “she’s suing all our companies.

The first hints of how the Apple case may turn out will come from a pair of rulings scheduled for Sept. 24.

The General Court will rule on whether the EU was right to demand unpaid taxes from Starbucks Corp. and a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV unit. Those judgments could set an important precedent on how far the EU can question tax decisions national governments make on how companies should be treated.

