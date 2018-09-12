(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones show how the world’s largest technology company has to adjust its strategy for the crucial Chinese market.

The new iPhone Xs models unveiled Wednesday come with an “eSIM” feature that supports two cellular services and easier switching between carriers.

However, Apple said on its support website that this technology isn’t available in China, Hong Kong and Macau. Instead, the company offers slots for two physical SIM cards, which identify and authenticate a user’s mobile phone number. It’s rare for Apple to change its products for specific markets because the company likes to standardize as much of its designs as possible to make manufacturing efficient.

The dual-SIM concession shows the world’s most-valuable public company is willing to make sacrifices to access China, the world’s largest smartphone and internet market. Apple generated $45 billion in revenue from Greater China in its 2017 fiscal year, about 20 percent of total annual sales.

Apple didn’t say why its eSIM technology isn’t available in the country, and a spokeswoman didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. It may be related to Chinese government restrictions, though.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that state-owned Chinese wireless carriers abruptly shut off cellular access to Apple’s third-generation Watch for new users. The Watch has its own eSIM technology and industry analysts told the newspaper this could have made it harder for carriers and regulators to track the device user’s identity.

Apple has made concessions in the past -- often to comply with Chinese law -- and support its business in China. In 2016, Beijing ordered the company to shut down the iBooks Store and iTunes Movies. Last year, Apple was ordered to remove 674 applications from the App Store in China that let people mask their location and circumvent official efforts to block access to certain websites.

Apple also agreed to shift storage of the data for Chinese users of Apple’s iCloud services to server farms operated by Guizhou Cloud Big Data, a company with Chinese government ties.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alistair Barr in San Francisco at abarr18@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tom Giles at tgiles5@bloomberg.net, Andrew Pollack, Dan Reichl

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.