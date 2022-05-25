(Bloomberg) -- Luminar Technologies Inc. said it hired CJ Moore, a manager on Apple Inc.’s car project and a former director for Autopilot projects at Tesla Inc., to lead global software development.

Moore will lead Luminar’s software team to develop autonomous safety features integrated with its lidar, or laser sensors, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Moore had joined Apple in August.

The departure from Apple continues a strong of high-profile changes to the Apple project. Over the last two years, nearly the entire Apple Car management team has left. Earlier this month, Ian Goodfellow, another director on the Apple project, left for Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind. At the same time, Apple has hired new managers from Ford, Rivian and other car industry players.

Luminar, which went public via a $3.4 billion reverse merger in 2020, has signed agreements with Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Car AB, and SAIC Motor Corp. to provide laser sensors to enable semi-autonomous driving in passenger cars.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.