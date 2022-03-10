(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a tweet that he’s “deeply concerned” about legislation concerning young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth,” Cook wrote. “I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.”

Cook’s tweet didn’t identify which pieces of legislation to which he was referring, but it came soon after Axios reported that Apple is among companies calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to abandon an order that likens gender-affirming health care for transgender children to child abuse.

“The recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate health care in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies,” according to an ad that’s slated to appear in Friday’s edition of the Dallas Morning News, Axios reported.

Also signing onto the ad are Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Johnson & Johnson, PayPal Holdings Inc. and several other companies, the news service reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.