(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is closing more than 20 retail stores across Texas, Georgia and North Carolina after Covid-19 cases continue to spike in those states.

The company will shut all five locations in North Carolina, five additional stores in Georgia and about a dozen retail spots in Texas. Apple previously closed its Dallas and Fort Worth-area stores but is now also closing locations in Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The company’s store in El Paso remains open.

Apple’s website says the stores are closing as of Saturday, but the company said customers with products under repair will have an opportunity to pick them up.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Last month, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant closed more than 50 stores in California. Many in Utah, Tennessee, Arizona and South Carolina also remain closed. It has also shut several stores in London.

Apple is also temporarily closing its stores in the Washington area ahead of the Presidential inauguration next week.

