(Bloomberg) -- Apple Daily’s chief editorial writer, Fung Wai-kong, was arrested at Hong Kong’s airport for collusion with a foreign power, TVB reported, citing people who weren’t identified.

Fung was held as he attempted to leave the city, the broadcaster said. That would mark the seventh arrest at the newspaper this month.

China has used a national security law imposed on Hong Kong last year to quell what it calls separatist forces after protests that rocked the city in 2019, arresting pro-democracy activists and spurring criticism from the West. Earlier this month, authorities arrested Apple Daily’s three top editors and two executives at Next Digital Ltd., which publishes it, with some 500 police officers descending on the company’s offices.

The paper’s founder, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, is currently serving a sentence for his roles in unauthorized protests and has been charged for alleged foreign collusion as well.

Hong Kong activists last week bid farewell to the newspaper in a midnight vigil as the pro-democracy tabloid became the latest victim in Beijing’s campaign to silence dissent in the former British colony.

Police representatives didn’t immediately respond to a query from Bloomberg News.

