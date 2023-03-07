(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is returning to a frequent trick it uses to keep buyers interested in its current iPhone line until the new model arrives: adding a new color.

The company announced a yellow version of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus on Tuesday, adding to the existing midnight, blue, purple, red and starlight options. The new model — which doesn’t add any additional enhancements — becomes available for preorder on March 10 and will go on sale in retail stores on March 14, the company said.

The color addition gives Apple a new way to market a product that went on sale about six months ago — keeping it top-of-mind for consumers at a time when the iPhone 15 launch is still another six months away. Apple has used the tactic frequently in recent years.

In 2017 and 2018, the company released red versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 lines, respectively. In 2021, it added a purple iPhone 12. Last year, it released green versions of both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

For 2023, the company hasn’t added a new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max color. Those models continues to come in black, gold, silver and purple.

With the next generation of iPhone, expected in September, Apple is planning to add the Dynamic Island — the new interface at the top of the device — to the lower-end versions. Though the standard iPhone 15 will retain the look of the previous model, the iPhone 15 Pro will get more significant changes, including a new titanium design, faster processor and periscope camera with much-improved zoom.

As it has done in the past, Apple has also added new colors for its iPhone cases and watch bands. In the coming months, the company is also planning new Macs — including new MacBook Air models and the first Apple Silicon-based Mac Pro — as well as the introduction of its first mixed-reality headset.

