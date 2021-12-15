(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is delaying its return to the office indefinitely as Covid-19 infections rise. Cases in the U.S. have jumped 60% since late October to an average of about 120,000 a day.

Canada advised residents to avoid non-essential travel to limit the spread of the omicron variant. The strain helped pushed daily infections in the U.K. to a record, and England expects hospitalizations to surge over the holidays.

A European official said omicron will likely be the dominant variant there by mid-January. Germany is rationing vaccines amid a surprise shortage of shots.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken scrapped the rest of his tour of Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with him tested positive. Singapore, which has warned of an “omicron wave,” reported three more cases of the strain.

Australian State Sets Case Record (6:30 a.m. HK)

Australia’s most-populous state reported a record 1,742 daily case as it continues to ease restrictions heading into the summer holiday season. Still, hospitalizations in New South Wales remain low. There are 192 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 26 in intensive care.

The state government on Wednesday removed restrictions on unvaccinated people’s movements and cut the number of places where masks are necessary. It also removed the requirement to check in using a QR code in most venues. The state’s vaccination rate for people 16 and over is 94.8%.

Apple Delays Return to Office (5 p.m. NY)

Apple Inc. is delaying its return to the office indefinitely, a response to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The company’s corporate employees will return to offices at a “date yet to be determined,” according to a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday. The date had been set for Feb. 1.

Ghana’s Vaccination Target (4:30 p.m. NY)

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for the country’s citizens to take advantage of an inflow of Covid-19 vaccines and help avoid a new wave of infections.

“Getting the jab is the best route out of the pandemic,” Akufo-Addo said in a video message posted on his Facebook page late Wednesday. “It is for this reason that we have committed ourselves to vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians -- that is the entire adult population -- by the end of the year.”

U.S. Health Spending Tops $4.1 Trillion (4 p.m. NY)

National health expenditures jumped in 2020 by the most since 2002 even as many Americans deferred addressing their own medical needs during the pandemic, according to actuaries at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services who tally spending by government, businesses and households each year.

The U.S. government’s response to Covid-19 pushed up the country’s total health spending to $4.1 trillion last year, a 9.7% increase that was the biggest in almost two decades.

Germany Rations Shots (4 p.m. NY)

Germany is rationing Covid-19 vaccines through the rest of the year as the country seeks to implement a widespread booster campaign amid a surprise shortage of shots.

The country has about 3 million doses of the BioNTech SE vaccine and is allotting them for the next three weeks, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said late Wednesday on ZDF television. The country has about 10 million Moderna Inc. shots, which is likely sufficient to cover demand, he said.

Canadians Advised to Avoid Travel (3:20 p.m. NY)

Justin Trudeau’s government is asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel over the next month, as the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant accelerates across the country.

“Our government is officially advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada,” federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a news briefing. “To those who are planning to travel, I say very clearly: Now is not the time to travel.”

The advisory will be in place for four weeks, meaning Canadians planning to celebrate Christmas outside the country will need to reconsider. The government is concerned about what could happen to citizens who choose to travel right now, Duclos said.

Met Opera to Mandate Boosters: NYT (2:25 p.m. NY)

The Metropolitan Opera said it would require all eligible adult employees and audience members to get Covid booster shots in order to enter the opera house, making its safety measures stricter than those on Broadway or at other venues, the New York Times reported.

Santander Requires Face Masks Again (1:10 p.m. NY)

Banco Santander SA is again requiring employees to wear face masks at all times while working on its premises in Spain. The country’s biggest lender has also advised employees not to organize Christmas lunches and dinners indoors, according to a bank spokesperson.

Greece Requires Tests for Visitors (11:55 a.m. NY)

Greece will require all visitors traveling to the country, including those from fellow European Union countries, to present a PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday. The decision is part of the government’s efforts to control the Covid pandemic amid worries about the new omicron variant, the ministry said. The requirement enters into effect at 6 a.m. local time on Dec. 19 with the only exception of travellers who remained in other country for less than 48 hours.

Omicron May Be 13% of N.Y.-N.J. Cases (11:52 am. NY)

The omicron variant could represent 13% of New York and New Jersey coronavirus cases, says Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

Fauci Says Boosters Curb Omicron (11:52 a.m. NY)

Existing vaccine booster shots appear to protect against the omicron variant, and as of now there’s no need to develop specialized shots to guard against it, U.S. health officials say.

Anthony Fauci, who serves as a medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said on a briefing Wednesday that studies so far show strong antibody responses from existing boosters, though protections against omicron are weaker with just two doses.

U.K. Reports Record Number of New Cases (11:10 a.m. NY)

The U.K. reported 78,610 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, underlining the high transmissibility of the omicron variant.

The previous record high of 68,053 came on Jan. 8, days after the U.K. entered a lockdown as it faced a wave of infections driven by the alpha variant.

Scientific advisers warn that hospitalizations will rise as a result of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a “tidal wave” of omicron infections.

NYC to Fine Businesses for Defying Mandate (11:05 a.m. NY)

New York City will fine businesses $1,000 if they don’t comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that starts on Dec. 27.

The city will also apply escalating penalties thereafter if violations persist, the city said in guidelines released Wednesday on how it will enforce the requirement, which covers roughly 184,000 private businesses with operations in the city.

NFL Quarterback Mayfield Tests Positive: AP (10:35 a.m. NY).

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for Covid-19 and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders as the team deals with a widespread virus outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The National Football League as well as the National Basketball Association are facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Maryland Braces for Hospital Surge (10:30 a.m. NY)

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered hospitals in the state to prepare for a further surge in admissions because of the convergence of the delta and omicron variants.

Portugal Reports Most Cases Since February (9:33 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 5,800 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the most since February. The number of patients in intensive-care units stands at 150.

The figures compare with the daily record of more than 16,000 cases reported at the end of January, when the country faced one of the world’s worst outbreaks. At that time, about 900 patients were in ICUs.

Blinken Cuts Short Asia Trip (8:46 a.m. NY)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken scrapped the rest of his tour of Southeast Asia and will return to Washington after a member of the press traveling with him tested positive, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Blinken will skip planned visits to Thailand, where he was to meet Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, and to Hawaii, where he was scheduled to meet with U.S. Indo-Pacific forces. Blinken and other senior staff have tested negative for Covid, Price said.

