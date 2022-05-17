(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal.

The company informed employees Tuesday that it’s indefinitely delaying the requirement, which had been slated to go into effect on May 23, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. However, the company is still expecting workers to come to the office two days per week.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, declined to comment.

