Apple Delays Return to Office Until ‘Date Yet to Be Determined’

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is delaying its return to the office indefinitely, a response to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The company’s corporate employees will return to offices at a “date yet to be determined,” according to a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday. The date had been set for Feb. 1.

