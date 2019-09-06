(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. disputed a recent Google security report that described an iPhone malware attack as “en masse.”

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said the attack — which used malware to target iPhone users who visited certain websites — was limited to “fewer than a dozen websites.” The company also confirmed that the attack targeted the Uighur Muslim community in China.

Apple said Google’s post last week on its findings came six months after the issue was patched in iOS, the iPhone and iPad operating system, and added that the attacks were in place for “roughly two months, not ‘two years’ as Google implies."

To contact the reporter on this story: Mark Gurman in San Francisco at mgurman1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tom Giles at tgiles5@bloomberg.net, Alistair Barr, Molly Schuetz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.