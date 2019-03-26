{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    53m ago

    Apple escapes iPhone import ban in second Qualcomm case

    Susan Decker, Bloomberg News

    A customer views an Apple Inc. iPhone XS during a sales launch at a store in Chicago.

    A customer views an Apple Inc. iPhone XS during a sales launch at a store in Chicago. , Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) escaped a possible import ban of its iconic iPhone after a U.S. trade agency rejected a patent-infringement claim filed by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM.O) in the second of two cases before the U.S. International Trade Commission. A Qualcomm patent for a battery-saving feature is invalid, the commission said in a notice on its website. The decision sidesteps an argument over whether an import ban would curb Intel’s move into the market for modem chips and give foreign competitors a lead in fifth-generation wireless technology.

    The decision came just hours after a separate ITC judge said Apple infringed a different Qualcomm patent. That case also is subject to review by the full commission, which is expected to complete that investigation by July.