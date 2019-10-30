(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects iPhone sales to return to growth next year as the introduction of a line of 5G devices supercharges demand, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company aims to ship more than 200 million handsets in 2020 after introducing more than four new iPhone models, possibly including 4G and 5G models and a low-cost successor to the budget iPhone SE device, the person said. That’s up from analysts’ estimates of about 170 million to 190 million for 2019, snapping at least a year of stagnant sales.

The lineup however isn’t finalized and Apple’s plans may change, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential plans.

Smartphone makers from Samsung Electronics Co. to Huawei Technologies Co. have already put 5G-capable devices on the market, betting that the emergence of the newest generation of wireless technology will drive innovation from automated factories to smart homes, exciting consumers and underpinning their businesses in coming years.

Apple however opted to bring the technology to the iPhone next fall, more than a year behind its major rivals, in part to ensure global networks can support a true 5G user experience. On Wednesday, the Nikkei reported that the company is telling suppliers that it expects to ship at least 80 million iPhones with 5G wireless modems next year.

The iPhone remains Apple’s most visible and profitable product and new devices will also drive adoption of Apple’s services and applications.

Yet it’s struggling with soft smartphone demand as people take longer to replace their gadgets and rivals grab market share. The trade war is also denting economic growth in China, Apple’s largest market outside of the U.S., while souring consumers there on American brands.

An Apple spokeswoman didn’t have an immediate comment. The company’s shares are hovering near a lifetime high, as optimism mounts over the iPhone 11’s reception.

