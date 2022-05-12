(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., confronting unionization efforts at several of its stores, has begun holding meetings with employees and posting notices that extol the company’s benefits.

On Thursday, Apple began publishing laminated copies of a letter in store backrooms. The two-page note outlines benefits such as vacation time, a 401(k) plan, product discount programs and health insurance. The same memo has been posted in different US retail outlets, but each version is signed by the location’s individual managers.

“At Apple, we care deeply about our team members and our relationship with you is paramount. Over the years we’ve built a foundation together grounded in care, connection, respect and support,” the letter states. “By listening and working as a team, we’re continuously evolving our special culture.”

Like Starbucks Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., Apple is facing a surge in labor campaigning. So far, no Apple store has become officially recognized as a union, but multiple locations -- including in Washington State, Florida, Maryland, Georgia and New York -- are working with labor groups.

Apple stores at the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta and in Towson, Maryland, are perhaps the closest to unionizing. Both have filed to hold union elections.

Though Apple’s letter doesn’t mention labor unions, the outlining of benefits could be an attempt to show employees they’re better off without a change. The company also has begun to hold one-on-one meetings between managers and retail employees to discuss worker gripes.

In the letter, the company said it is “committed” to a workplace where employees can thrive and nurture their careers.

“We hope that seeing this information in one place is helpful,” Apple said. “There is more we can offer, and if you have any questions, please come talk with us.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.