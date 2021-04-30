(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will be formally warned by the European Union that its app payment system and marketing rules may violate the bloc’s antitrust rules, as regulators escalate a probe that could pave the way for hefty fines, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move signals the start of another showdown with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, more than four years after she ordered the company to pay billions of dollars in back-taxes.

Apple will be accused of abusing its market dominance when it requires apps to use its own in-app purchase system, enabling it to impose fees of as much as 30% on subscription services, the person said on condition of anonymity because the EU hasn’t yet announced its so-called statement of objections laying out its arguments.

The document will also say Apple’s efforts to prevent apps advertising other means of payment may be illegal.

Apple’s regulatory woes have intensified in recent months as software developers criticize the the levies Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s Google charge outside developers for using their digital distribution platforms. Companies that make apps urged the U.S. Senate last week to tackle Apple’s control over the App Store.

Vestager will speak at a press conference at 1 p.m. in Brussels, according to an email from the European Commission’s press office. She’s expected to explain why an EU investigation has found Apple abused its power over its App Store to unfairly squeeze music-streaming service Spotify Technology SA.

The European Commission declined to comment on the content of its antitrust complaint. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spotify complained in 2019 that Apple unfairly squeezes its music streaming service with ever-changing rules and a large sales commission on the app store. It has said it was forced to “artificially” increase monthly subscriptions for its premium service to cover the extra costs.

Apple reacted last year by halving the fees it charges to most developers who sell software and services on the App store. It lowered a fee to 15% from 30% for developers who generate as much as $1 million in yearly revenue from their apps and those who are new to the store. Apple says many apps pay no fees in return for the company’s efforts to host and maintain the security of the store.

The move to send Apple a statement of objections raises the risk that the EU could order changes to its App Store or impose fines. Apple will have the chance to argue its case against any EU suspicions before regulators take a final decision. The EU has also been probing Apple over e-books and payments since last year.

The EU and Apple are separately waging a legal battle over a 13 billion-euro ($15.7 billion) tax dispute after the company won a first judgment overturning a landmark 2016 order for it to pay extra tax. The EU had ruled Apple’s tax deals with Ireland illegal. Apple has said it always obeyed the law.

