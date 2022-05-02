(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch consumer protection regulator is preparing to issue Apple Inc. with fresh fines after the watchdog found that the changes the technology giant made to how dating apps can bill customers were “insufficient.”

“Apple still uses unfair conditions for dating-app providers in the Netherlands,” the Authority for Consumers & Markets said in a statement. Its own investigation, plus market consultation and expert analysis have demonstrated that, the regulator said.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ACM, as its known, has already penalized Apple 50 million euros ($53 million) for rule breaking. The Cupertino, California-based company had filed a proposal to fully comply with an order to offer payments outside the app store to dating app providers after the fine.

That proposal offers improvements “but these still fall short of meeting European and Dutch rules,” the regulator said, adding that it continues to hold discussions with Apple about the issues.

Apple usually requires developers to use its own payment system, which helps it ensure a commission for apps on its platform.

That tight control over app payments has attracted lawsuits and antitrust scrutiny, often focusing on Apple’s refusal to allow developers steer users to other payment methods. The ACM insisted Apple isn’t complying with its antitrust regulations, slapping the company with a series of weekly fines.

“As the previous order subject to periodic penalty payments failed to deliver the desired outcome, ACM is currently preparing a new order subject to periodic penalty payments,” said the regulator.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.