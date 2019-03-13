(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. should be probed by the European Union’s antitrust agency over how it allegedly squeezes rival music streaming services, Spotify Technology SA said, escalating a row over how Apple takes a cut of all sales on its app store.

The iPhone maker has created an “untenable” situation by imposing ever-changing rules and a 30 percent tax for apps that compete with Apple Music, Spotify said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spotify said this forced it to increase monthly subscriptions for premium sales via the Apple app store. Apple Music costs 9.99 euros ($11.28) a month, the price Spotify charges for direct subscriptions to its own website, and previously charged on the app store before the levy. The Stockholm-based company said it filed a complaint with the European Commission on March 11.

“Once Apple became a platform provider, but also a direct competitor, their incentive to disadvantage rival services, like Spotify, became even greater and their restrictions started to become more frequent and extreme,” Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s general counsel, told journalists in a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday.

The antitrust complaint adds to a growing backlash against the tolls Apple and Google charge to developers using their app stores. EU regulators are also increasingly concerned about how technology platforms control the online ecosystem and may rig the game to their own advantage. Amazon.com Inc.’s potential use of data on rival sellers is being investigated by the EU to check if the retailer uses that edge to start selling similar own-brand products.

Spotify’s Premium app is now only available to download via its own website.

Apple is part of an app economy that will grow from $82 billion last year to $157 billion in 2022, according to App Annie projections. App sales are becoming an important source of revenue growth for Apple, especially as iPhone sales decline.

