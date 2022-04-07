(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., looking to address criticism of its competitive practices from the European Union, developers and U.S. lawmakers, pointed to a report showing that third-party apps are thriving on the iPhone and other devices.

In a study published by Analysis Group and touted by the iPhone maker, analysts said that Apple’s own apps are infrequently the dominant option and only account for a small share of app usage.

“We found that Apple’s own apps, while used by many, are rarely the most popular of a given type and are eclipsed in popularity by third-party apps for nearly every country and app type we considered,” the report said.

In the U.S., the report found that Spotify is 1.6 times more popular than Apple Music, that Google Maps is 1.5 times more popular than Apple Maps, and that Netflix is 17 times more popular than Apple’s service. The Amazon Kindle service, meanwhile, was 4.5 times more popular than Apple’s Books app.

Apple is under scrutiny from the European Union, which is working on legislation that would force Apple to allow apps to be installed from outside the App Store. Such a move would reduce Apple’s ability to maintain a stronghold on its platform and could limit its ability to collect a commission from developers.

