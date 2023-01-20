(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has issued a legal challenge to the UK antitrust watchdog’s investigation into its ability to rule over the mobile ecosystem alongside Google’s Android, arguing that the probe is invalid.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal said Friday that Apple asked the specialist court for a review of a decision to start an in-depth probe in November. An initial court hearing was set for Jan 24.

The Competition and Markets Authority opened an investigation into both Apple’s and Google owner Alphabet Inc.’s dominance of the mobile browser market after a separate study concluded they have the power to “exercise a stranglehold” over operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices. Alphabet isn’t involved in the challenge.

Apple accused the CMA of not following the rules with timings making the probe “invalid” and having “no legal effect”, according to the court document. The company also asked the court to pause the investigation, which can take up to 18 months, until a decision is made.

“We will defend our position and continue to progress our work in line with the statutory timetable,” a CMA spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

