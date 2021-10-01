(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., which began selling the iPhone 13 last week, fixed a bug Friday that prevented the device from being unlocked with an Apple Watch.

The bug irked early adopters of the new phone, many of which likely have Apple Watches and use the feature to bypass Face ID, which can’t be used with masks on. The fix came in the form of an iOS 15.0.1 software update.

Apple added the feature to the iPhone and Apple Watch earlier this year, aiming to make life easier for mask-wearing customers during the pandemic. But it didn’t work for many iPhone 13 users out of the box.

