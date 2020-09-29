(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said it is giving Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook new equity awards that could provide him with as many as 1 million shares by 2025.

The compensation comes in two packages, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The first comprises 333,987 restricted stock units that vest in thirds in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The other has 333,987 units that will vest in 2023 and is based on Apple’s relative share performance over three years. Cook may get none of this award or 200%, depending on stock returns. If all goes well, Cook would get about 1 million shares in total.

“Tim has brought unparalleled innovation and focus to his role as CEO and demonstrated what it means to lead with values and integrity,” Apple’s board said in a statement. “For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple’s future as he carries these efforts forward.”

The packages mark the first equity awards issued to Cook since he was named CEO in 2011.

In 2015, Cook said he planned to donate his wealth to charity and other causes.

