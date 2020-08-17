(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. on Monday told retail and customer-support employees that the company is expanding the time period when customers can subscribe to its AppleCare+ service.

Consumers currently have a chance to sign up to the warranty-and-support program within 60 days of buying an Apple product. This subscription window is increasing to up to a year now in the U.S. and Canada.

“This gives customers another opportunity to protect their device and have access to all the AppleCare+ benefits,” Apple wrote in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. The company told employees the offer is available to customers who pay for AppleCare+ in full versus monthly payments, or for those that subscribe via installments on the Apple Card credit card.

AppleCare+ is Apple’s premium technical support offering for the iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch that covers accidental damage. In the case of the iPhone, the plan costs about $200 and greatly reduces the cost of repairs to cracked screens.

Giving consumers more time to buy AppleCare+ could increase sales of the offering and boost Apple’s digital services division. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said recently that the Covid-19 pandemic has curbed AppleCare demand.

The updated program requires a user to have their device screened by an Apple retail employee to make sure it is not damaged before they can buy the plan.

