(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has halted product sales in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the company stands “with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence.”

The iPhone maker said Tuesday that it’s taken a number of actions in response to the invasion, including pausing product sales in Russia. “Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited,” Apple said.

Last week, Ukrainian government officials asked Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to halt sales in the region.

“We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region,” the company said Tuesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.