Apple hires AstraZeneca CIO David Smoley in VP role

Apple Inc. has hired David Smoley, chief information officer of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc, for a vice president role.

Smoley joined the Cupertino, California-based technology giant this month after six years at the U.K-based drugmaker. At Apple, he will work in a similar information technology role and won’t be focused on Apple’s growing health-care efforts. He is reporting to Mary Demby, Apple’s chief information officer. Apple confirmed the move on Friday. AstraZeneca declined to comment.

Smoley is known for his early embrace of cloud computing. He has also served as the CIO of Flex Inc. and as an executive at Honeywell International Inc. and General Electric Co., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Apple has about 100 vice presidents who help Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and his executive team run one of the world’s most profitable companies. Smoley’s hire comes after several key executive departures this year.